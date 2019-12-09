|
Ann Price Roberts
Pasadena - Ann Price Roberts, born in Queens, New York on August 3, 1924, passed on December 2, 2019 in Pasadena, California. Ann was a longtime resident of Southern California, living in San Marino and Pasadena since moving from Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1948 with her husband, John Roberts, and infant daughter, Susan Roberts O'Brien.
Ann was a talented and accomplished artist. After graduating from Pratt Institute's School of Art in New York, she became a commercial artist and transitioned to oil painting later in life. She particularly enjoyed painting colorful coastal boating scenes. As a young girl, Ann had a brief stint as a child model.
Ann met her husband, John, at a military function in New York during World War II, and they were married shortly thereafter. They traveled the world together, visiting most continents and living abroad for a bout of time in Melbourne, Australia. They would return with eclectic knick-knacks and gather the family in their living room to put on a slide-show of their adventures. Ann and John were also longtime members of the California Club.
Those who knew Ann would recall her wit, crossword prowess, and love of bridge and gin martinis. Ann was also a great cook, but in her words, would be happy to never see another chicken again. Ann and John had a few unforgettable Siamese cats over the years, including family favorite, Futch.
Ann was a loving mother and grandmother who, having grown up during the Great Depression, instilled prudence and determination in her family, yet maintained her sense of humor and flair throughout the years.
Both John and Sue predeceased Ann after losing battles with cancer; John passed in 2002 and Sue in 2005. Ann is survived by her son-in-law, Michael O'Brien of Ventura; grandchildren, Chris and Katy O'Brien; and great-grandchildren, Claire (with whom Ann shared a birthday) and Connor Van der Veer.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Cabot and Sons Funeral Home, 27 Chestnut Street, Pasadena, California 91103. In lieu of flowers, Ann would have requested that you make a donation to the World Wildlife Fund.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019