Anna D. Gaul
Camarillo - Anna D. Gaul 100, of Camarillo died 1/3/2020
She was the wife of John J. Gaul, who died Nov. 14, 1980
Anna was born in Philadelphia, PA. on March 11, 1919 to Joseph T & Susan (Trily) Balum and lived most of her life in Allentown, PA. Anna was the oldest of 9 children, Betty Lubrnewski (deceased), Dorothy (Borso) Basille (deceased), Joseph Balum (deceased), Johnny Balum (deceased), Thomas Balum (deceased), Paul Balum of Henderson, NV, & Margaret (Posivak) Ciappetta of New Port Richy, FL.
Anna worked for the Just Born Candy Co., in Bethlehem, PA. as a showroom Candy Sample Girl, as well as the Larouse Langerie Co. in Bethlehem, PA. She also spent her time extensively volunteering in the Altar Rosary Society and Sewing Circle.
Anna is survived by her three children, son John T. Gaul wife Gladys, Grandson Matthew & Great grandson Nolan of Sparta TN & Granddaughter Jennifer, husband John, Great Granddaughter Ashley & Sarah of Shelton, CT. Daughter Suzanne (Gaul) Hull, husband David (deceased), Grandson Frank Greg Kear IV (deceased) & Granddaughter Katherine (Kear) Blaise, husband Scott, & Great Granddaughters Brittney, Breeanna, Braylyn (Goddaughter), Bryleigh & Bethanie all of Camarillo. Son Joseph M. Gaul, wife Janis, Granddaughter Jessica, all of Houston, TX.
Viewing: 1/7/20 5-8pm at Griffin Brothers Funeral Home Camarillo
Rosary: 1/7/20 at 7pm
Mass: 1/8/20 10am at St. Mary Magdalen Church
Memorial contributions can be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame.
