Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Gaul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna D. Gaul

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna D. Gaul Obituary
Anna D. Gaul

Camarillo - Anna D. Gaul 100, of Camarillo died 1/3/2020

She was the wife of John J. Gaul, who died Nov. 14, 1980

Anna was born in Philadelphia, PA. on March 11, 1919 to Joseph T & Susan (Trily) Balum and lived most of her life in Allentown, PA. Anna was the oldest of 9 children, Betty Lubrnewski (deceased), Dorothy (Borso) Basille (deceased), Joseph Balum (deceased), Johnny Balum (deceased), Thomas Balum (deceased), Paul Balum of Henderson, NV, & Margaret (Posivak) Ciappetta of New Port Richy, FL.

Anna worked for the Just Born Candy Co., in Bethlehem, PA. as a showroom Candy Sample Girl, as well as the Larouse Langerie Co. in Bethlehem, PA. She also spent her time extensively volunteering in the Altar Rosary Society and Sewing Circle.

Anna is survived by her three children, son John T. Gaul wife Gladys, Grandson Matthew & Great grandson Nolan of Sparta TN & Granddaughter Jennifer, husband John, Great Granddaughter Ashley & Sarah of Shelton, CT. Daughter Suzanne (Gaul) Hull, husband David (deceased), Grandson Frank Greg Kear IV (deceased) & Granddaughter Katherine (Kear) Blaise, husband Scott, & Great Granddaughters Brittney, Breeanna, Braylyn (Goddaughter), Bryleigh & Bethanie all of Camarillo. Son Joseph M. Gaul, wife Janis, Granddaughter Jessica, all of Houston, TX.

Viewing: 1/7/20 5-8pm at Griffin Brothers Funeral Home Camarillo

Rosary: 1/7/20 at 7pm

Mass: 1/8/20 10am at St. Mary Magdalen Church

Memorial contributions can be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -