|
|
Anna M. Wright
- - Anna M. Wright, loving wife and mother, grandmother, great-grandmother passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the age of 78. Anna was born on May 17, 1941 in Compton, CA to Hiram and Bertha Still. Anna was a resident of Fillmore for 74 years. She graduated from Fillmore High School Class of 1959 and worked 1959-61 for the local phone company as a switchboard operator before she married and became a mother and full-time homemaker. Anna was an accomplished pianist who played for her church for many years. She loved to be in the mountains and also at the beach. She had a passion for cooking and working outdoors in the yard and flower garden. Additionally, she loved the holidays and was very spontaneous. George and Anna were married in the Presbyterian Church in Fillmore in 1960. They were 6-weeks shy of celebrating 59 years together. She was preceded in death by her parents Hiram and Bertha, brothers Dale, Lester, and Paul. She is survived by her devoted husband, George, her four children, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019