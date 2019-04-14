|
Anna Mary (Conklin) Naumann
Oxnard, CA
Anna Mary Naumann passed into the loving arms of our Lord on March 31, 2019 at the age of 97. Born on December 20, 1921 in Burbank, California, Anna grew up in a farming family and was one of four children born to Elmer and Ursula (Dinsmore) Conklin.
Anna attended Ocean View Elementary School after moving from Burbank to Oxnard, later graduating from Oxnard High School in 1939, with Scholarship Society honors. During the difficult Depression era and World War II years, she procured a job working for A.J. Dingman Auto, and then later for the California Lima Bean Association in Oxnard. She brought these personal and business skills with her when she married her loving husband, Alvin Wedel Naumann on May 20, 1942. Anna and Alvin were true partners as they farmed the Oxnard plains at the family farm on Etting Road - Alvin as an innovative farmer and Anna as the financial bookkeeper who took business classes at Ventura Junior College to advance her financial knowledge. Education was important to Alvin and Anna, and this desire was passed on to their five children who all graduated from college. Anna will be remembered for her work on the public election board, involvement with 4-H and her baking skills. The smell of freshly baked pies, cobblers and cookies are fond memories of her children, grandchildren and nieces.
Anna's beloved husband, Alvin; brothers, Howard and Byron; granddaughter, Deborah Rene; and daughter-in-law, Pamela preceded her in death.
Anna is survived by her daughters, Beverly Gronwall (Ron), Nancy Johnson (Craig) and Pauline Farrow (Bill); sons, Philip and Daniel; sister, Jean Seegert; grandchildren, Darlene, DeAnna, Kristine, Melissa, Samantha, Bailee, Alexee, Curtis, Victor, Philip Jr., Elizabeth and Rachel; and great grandchildren, Anna Marie, Kaitlyn, Lucas, Deborah Ann, Trevor, Logan, Hunter, Charles and Gianna.
A private family memorial service was held on April 12, 2019. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ventura County Rescue Mission at https://vcrescuemission.org/ or at https://doctorswithoutborders.org.
Memorial services were in care of Conejo Mountain Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, 805-482-1959.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 14, 2019