|
|
Anne Coleman
Newbury Park, Sun City West and Somis - January 31, 1936 to July 2, 2019
Anne passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, with her loved ones by her side on Tuesday. Anne was unpredictable, fun-loving, and a real character. She loved bingo, golf, travel, the Dodgers and her family.
Anne was born in Chicago, and moved to Newbury Park with her husband of 57 years, Richard, in 1965. Anne was a homemaker and volunteer when the kids were young, and ran the snack bar for Newbury Park Little League in the 1970's. Anne was a Human Resource Manager before retiring.
Anne and her husband moved to Sun City West in the late 1990's, and enjoyed golfing there for almost 20 years. A highlight for Anne was her hole-in-one at Desert Trails Golf Course. Anne had been living independently on her daughter's avocado ranch in Somis up until her passing. She has enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Yosemite, Las Vegas, Palm Springs, camping with her three children, and was presented the game ball at a recent Dodgers game for being the Most Enthusiastic Fan!
She was a wonderful mother, wife, sister, daughter, aunt, grandmother, but most of all… she was a great friend, and will always be in our hearts. Anne is survived by Steve and Kathy Coleman, Shawn and Diane Roche, Rob and Olga Coleman, Jason Coleman, Jessica Coleman, Taylor Roche, Annie Coleman and Elisa Coleman, and many close relatives and long-time friends. The family is celebrating Anne's life everyday. For any inquiries, please contact Diane @ [email protected]
Published in Ventura County Star from July 6 to July 7, 2019