Anne Sabin Myer
Camarillo - Anne Sabin Myer passed away in her home on June 10, 2019 after a valiant year-long struggle with lung cancer.
Anne was a loving, kind and compassionate person who touched many people's lives. She loved her children, grandchildren and relatives unconditionally. She always put everyone else's needs above her own.
Anne was born in Washington D.C. on June 16, 1929 to Bird Bresnahan Sabin and Lorenzo Sherwood Sabin. Her father was a Naval officer and was aboard the USS Maryland during the Pearl Harbor invasion. She married George W. Myer, immediately after his graduation from the US Naval Academy in 1951. George earned his wings as a Navy pilot and Anne earned her wings as a loving and beautiful homemaker. Being the daughter and wife of naval officers, Anne was used to many moves to new duty stations.
George retired from the Navy in 1973 and they moved to Camarillo where he worked for General Dynamics. They moved to Ridgecrest in 1978 due to job relocation. They moved back to Camarillo in 1986, shortly after the death of their second oldest child, George Myer, Jr. They lived in this same residence for the rest of their lives.
Anne loved her Catholic faith and was an active member at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Camarillo. She served as a Bereavement Minister for several years. She loved meeting with the families and assisting them in selecting readings for the funeral services. She would often follow up with sympathy notes to the families and received some beautiful notes of thanks for her compassion and love.
Anne enjoyed giving of her time to others in volunteer work. She volunteered for several years with Camarillo Health Care District, helping the elderly with many activities. She and George were an integral part of the fundraising committee for Camarillo Hospice Tree of Life for two years in the early 90's. Anne was responsible for changing the white lights to colored lights for the Tree of Life ceremony.
She was an active member of Assistance League for about eight years. Among her many duties was helping to fit the children in Oxnard School District with clothing. She often spoke about how cute the children were and loved interacting with them. Additionally, she enjoyed volunteering at the Assistance League Bargain Box in Ventura, and later, helping every Monday for three years with Many Meals of Camarillo.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days.
Anne was predeceased by her son, George W. Jr., her parents, Vice Admiral L. Sherwood Sabin and Bird Bresnahan Sabin, her sister, Joan Sabin Peters and her husband Commander George W. Myer (deceased 12/24/18).
Anne was a beautiful wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by three children, Karen Myer and Richard Myer of Camarillo, Stephen Myer (Cindy) and three grandchildren, Michael, Marissa and Allison all of Denver, Colorado.
There will be a Rosary Vigil on Wednesday, June 19 at 6 pm ?at Conejo Mountain Mortuary in Camarillo.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, June 20 at 10 am? at St. Mary Magdalene Church, corner of Crestview and Las Posas. Graveside service and a catered lunch immediately follows at Conejo Mountain Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Ventura County Star from June 15 to June 16, 2019