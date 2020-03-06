|
Anne Wineinger Ashby
Ventura - Anne Wineinger Ashby passed away Friday, February 28 at her home in Ventura after a brief illness. She was born on January 10, 1922 near Hochatown, McCurtain County, Oklahoma.
Mrs Ashby attended local schools, graduating from Broken Bow High School, Broken Bow, Oklahoma, Class of 1940. She married Leo Paul Wineinger in 1939 and ended up in Ventura in 1945 as a result of Leo's service in the US Navy Seabees in the Pacific during WWII.
Anne is survived by daughter June Lovell and her sons, Michael Paul Seery (Katie Kreitzberg) and Peter Charles Seery; son Charles Edward Wineinger (Barbara Dornier) and their daughter, Marion Anne Wineinger, of New Orleans; and daughter Janet Lynne O'Leary of San Diego. She is also survived by in-laws Denise Grigory and Ben Tarr, as well as 14 nieces and nephews. As well as Leo, who passed away in 1971, she was predeceased by her second husband, A. Lee Ashby in 1993; her parents and siblings as well as a nephew.
Anne graduated from Ventura College and California State University Northridge. After Leo's death she worked at Social Security Admin in Ventura as a Claims Rep. When she married Lee Ashby they embarked on a series of trips which included an Alaska cruise and trips throughout the United States.
After Lee's death Anne spent time with Bible study at Community Presbyterian Church, gardening, and maintaining her home in Ventura. She was a wonderful cook and loved to entertain family and friends. As the last of her family group, her passing is especially poignant for her surviving kin.
A graveside committal service will be held at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park on Monday, March 16, at 2 pm, with a memorial ice cream social at her home afterward. Mom would want her family and friends to respect and appreciate each other, no flowers or donations are expected or needed. She loved to look at the Ventura foothills and talked about her love of Ventura almost daily. Donations to Hillside Conservancy, Ventura Botanical Gardens, Broken Bow High School Alumni (June's choices), Santa Paula Animal Rescue (SPARC) (Janet's focus) or anything you care to choose (Chuck's default position) would bring a smile to her face.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 12, 2020