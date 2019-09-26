Resources
Anson Joseph Thurston Jr.


1931 - 2019
Anson Joseph Thurston, Jr.

- - Anson Joseph Thurston, Jr. passed away and went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2019.

Anson was born April 14, 1931 in Springfield, MA, the oldest son of Anson and Valarian Thurston.

Anson enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17 and eventually rose to the level of Master Chief Petty Officer, Machinist Mate. His last station was aboard the USS Norton Sound, based at Port Hueneme. He married Maureen Michele Ross in April 1955. Upon retirement after 21 years of service in the Navy, he became a Letter Carrier for the United States Post Office, stationed in Ventura. He was affectionately known as the "whistling carrier" as he would whistle his way along his walking route. His hobbies included golf, playing the harmonica, genealogy, and marveling over his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He always shared his m&m's and oreos.

Anson was the loving husband of Maureen Michele (deceased, February 2019); the father of Maura Barcellos (David), Anson Joseph Thurston, III (Leslie), Gerard Thurston, (Wendy), Heather Thomas (Erik), Noelle Francis (John), Holly Thurston (Sam) and Deirdre Kuzela (Lad); grandfather of 18; great-grandfather of 6 and brother to siblings Barbara Thurston, Thomas Thurston (Simone) and Carol West.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
