Anthony "Tony" Borrego
Ventura - It is with great sadness that the family of Tony Borrego announces his passing on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Tony will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Anna, and his children Melissa Rodriguez, Carmen Barton, and Mark Borrego. Tony will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Debra Medrano, Danny Medrano, Marco Rodriguez, Clint Barton, Brock Barton, Sophia Borrego and Sydney Borrego.
A native of Santa Paula, CA, Tony began his career in service to others by joining the Marine Corps right after high school. He fought in the Pacific during World War II as a tail gunner from 1942-1946. He later joined the Ventura County Sheriff's department where he retired as a Sergeant in 1983 after 30 years of dedicated service. Tony began a second career as an Insurance Fraud Investigator for Republic Indemnity, working for another 15 years before he decided to retire once and for all at the age of 75.
Tony is survived by his siblings, Robert Borrego of Santa Paula, Stella Perea of Fillmore, and Armida Gonzales of Oxnard. He is also survived by 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers Frank and Hector Borrego, and his sister Ernestine Rivera.
Funeral services for Tony will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Ascension Lutheran Church 1600 E Hillcrest Dr., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. Burial will follow at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park 5600 Lindero Canyon Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91362.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, dedicated to honoring and serving our Nation's defenders: www.garysinisefoundation.org or mail to Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 19, 2019