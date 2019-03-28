|
Anthony F. ("Tony") Gasich
Somis, CA
1949-2019
Anthony Frank ("Tony") Gasich, of Somis, California, passed away on March 19, 2019. He was born on March 31, 1949, in St. Louis, Mo. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Maxine Spradling Gasich; and his sister-in-law, Charlotte McPheeters.
Tony is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lucy McPheeters Gasich; his son, Scott Gasich (Christina) and four grandchildren, James, Henry, Juliet, and Clark Gasich of Somis; son, Anthony Gasich (Natalie) of Denver, Co; sisters Elizabeth Koch (Alan) of St Louis, Mo and Jean DeWitt (Merlin) of Poplar Bluff, Mo; brother-in-law Hugh McPheeters of Jacksonville, Fla.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Scotty and Ed Shively and Mary Lynn and John Laning of Little Rock, Ark; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Tony and Lucy grew up in Poplar Bluff, Mo. After marrying they moved to Little Rock, where Tony was employed as an agent and district manager for Farmers Insurance. After his sons were born he obtained his BBA degree, Magnum Cum Laude, at the University of Arkansas LR in a record twenty months. He then went on to get his PHD in risk management from Temple University in Philadelphia. In 1988 he took a position with Farmers Insurance at the corporate office in Los Angeles. Upon retiring as Senior Vice President at Farmers, he moved to Longmont, Co where he owned UPS Stores and raised Quarter Horses. In 2015 they returned to California, to be close to their sons and grandchildren. Tony was an avid horseman competing in rodeos throughout the south and west. When no longer able to personally compete, he raised and raced Quarter Horses and had several Colorado Champions. He was VP of Racing for the RMQHA.
Tony, with his huge personality, wit and warmth, enjoyed life to the fullest at every stage of his life and made sure that those around him shared in the enjoyment. He continued to travel to different parts of the country, to rodeos and to family reunions, trips which he usually organized. His death occurred less than one week following a trip to Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma, where he visited relatives and friends, and attended a rodeo. Tony's full and eventful life will be celebrated on March 31, 2019, at a previously planned surprise gathering of family and friends on what would have been his 70th birthday.
Tony believed that "Happiness in life is not a destination, but the journey." And what a journey he made!
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 28, 2019