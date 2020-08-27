Anthony JohnsonVentura - Anthony Johnson, 21 of Ventura CA passed away on August 16, 2020 in Yuma , Arizona. Anthony was born in San Jose Ca to Dave and Lisa Johnson on August 25, 1999. He went to Santa Paula High School and graduated in 2017. Anthony went on to the Marine Corps and was stationed in Yuma, AZ.Anthony enjoyed going to the beach and off road riding with friends. He really enjoyed spending time with his family and siblings and was always laughing and joking. He had an infectious laugh and enjoyed living life to the fullest.Anthony is survived by his parents, Dave and Lisa Johnson. His siblings are Alicia Johnson (children Kaiden and Ashley), Phillip Johnson, Emma Johnson, Eric Glass and Sydney Cousins(children Cruz and Saoirse) . Great grandparents Tom and Evelyn Gibson, grandparents Richard and Juanita Velasquez, grandparents Dan and Anne Gibson. Aunt Dannette Garcia, husband Andy, Uncle Rick Velasquez, wife Vanessa and Uncle Shaun Velasquez, wife Vanessa.A Rosary will be held Monday evening August 31, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. outside the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura, masks and social distancing is required. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday September 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Ventura with interment immediately following at Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery, Santa Paula.