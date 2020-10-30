1/1
Anthony Joseph Slupko
Anthony Joseph Slupko

Oxnard - Anthony J. Slupko, passed away on October 23, 2020. Tony was born in Glendale, California in 1942. He moved to Oxnard after attending Cal Poly where he remained for the rest of his life.

Tony became an amateur radio operator at the age of 11. He made contacts and many friendships around the world through Morse Code. His call sign was K6ELQ. Tony was known for his generosity and willingness to help other operators. His love for the hobby led him to get his Degree in Engineering from Cal Poly.

After college, Tony worked at the NAVAIR Weapons Department at Point Mugu. He was a Senior Radio Frequency (RF) Engineer. He Tested and Evaluated (T&E) Sea Sparrow Missiles for the U.S. Navy for over 40 years. He received many service accommodations, awards, and patents for his successful innovations in T&E.

He also had an interest in BMW Motorcycles since he never owned a car. Tony was waiting outside the BMW Dealership in Newberry Park on opening day and was their first customer to purchase a new motorcycle. He would have coffee and donuts at the Dealership each Saturday.

As an avid fitness advocate, Tony attended classes at several different Fitness Centers over the years. On July 7, he had a massive stroke at the gym and never recovered.

Tony is survived by many Cousins, Friends, Neighbors, and previous Co-Workers. Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to California Polytechnic State University, 1 Grand Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA 93407

Arrangements are under the direction of the Neptune Society.




Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020.
