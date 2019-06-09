|
Anthony Neil Collins
Fillmore - On May 25th 2019 Anthony Neil Collins passed after a 1 1/2 yearlong battle with prostate cancer. Anthony (Andy) Collins was born October 10th 1955 in Santa Paula, CA and was a lifelong resident of Fillmore. He attended Fillmore High School where he met his partner, soulmate and love of his life Mary Ann Whisnant Collins. He spent his lifetime working in the oil production industry from drilling new production wells to managing and maintaining oil production leases. Andy enjoyed riding motorcycles, operating off road vehicles, mechanics, customizing firearms, crafting parts and custom tools with his CNC machines, the outdoors and most of all spending time with his close friends and family. He was an avid fan of Nascar, PBR and also an active member of the NRA. Andy has joined his mother Anita Beeler Nunez and father Arthur Collins in eternal life. He is survived by his wife Mary, brother Jeff(Paula), sister Jeanie(Richard), son Rodney(Renae), daughter Tracy(Andrew), and grandchildren Michael, Hayley, Madison, and Taylor.
Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life Service at Faith Community Church, 355 D St, Fillmore on Saturday June 15th at 10:00 am. A reception will immediately follow at Britt Park, 3824 Guiberson Rd, Piru.
For map and directions to the ceremony location and to sign the family's online guest book, share stories and post pictures please visit our website: www.santapaulafuneralhome.com and click on Anthony's name located below "Recent Obituaries".
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned & Operated ROBERT REY GARCIA JR FUNERAL SERVICES, Santa Paula, CA. 805.229.7054
Published in Ventura County Star on June 9, 2019