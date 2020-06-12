Anthony Paul (Tony) Scott
Anthony (Tony) Paul Scott

Anthony (Tony) Paul Scott left this world on April 22, 2020. The Blue Mountains in Australia were a special and spiritual place for Tony and he died enveloped in their rugged beauty. Tony was light and dark, North and South, art and science, land and sea. These made a person who had the ability to connect with others no matter where he roamed. His family and friends will miss him and his eclectic personality. A celebration of Tony's life will take place simultaneously in Australia on their winter solstice and in Ventura on June 20, summer solstice weekend. Please email summerkemick@gmail.com for more information. From his son Colby: Never one to be contained by convention, you were extravagant to the very end. It's sad and shocking to suddenly be saying goodbye but it's a joy to know you left us in the midst of feeling loved, connected, and inspired. Shine on you crazy diamond!




Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
