Anthony (Tony) Paul Scott



Anthony (Tony) Paul Scott left this world on April 22, 2020. The Blue Mountains in Australia were a special and spiritual place for Tony and he died enveloped in their rugged beauty. Tony was light and dark, North and South, art and science, land and sea. These made a person who had the ability to connect with others no matter where he roamed. His family and friends will miss him and his eclectic personality. A celebration of Tony's life will take place simultaneously in Australia on their winter solstice and in Ventura on June 20, summer solstice weekend. Please email summerkemick@gmail.com for more information. From his son Colby: Never one to be contained by convention, you were extravagant to the very end. It's sad and shocking to suddenly be saying goodbye but it's a joy to know you left us in the midst of feeling loved, connected, and inspired. Shine on you crazy diamond!









