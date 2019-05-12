|
Antoine Albert Latimer
Camarillo - Antoine Albert Latimer, 59, entered into his eternal resting place on May 4, 2019, at his home in Camarillo where he was surrounded by friends and family. Antoine was born on June 3, 1959, at the Port Hueneme Naval Construction Battalion Center, Port Hueneme, CA, to James and Pollie Latimer.
Antoine's childhood passions were sports, playing in all divisions at both Sunset Little League and the Hueneme Rhinos. He also enjoyed singing with his family in his church as a youth and was baptized at an early age.
Antoine graduated from Hueneme High School in 1977, where he was a stand-out two sport athlete and crowned Hueneme High School's Homecoming "Prince" his junior year. His smile and welcoming personality transcended the multicultural campus of Hueneme in the mid 70's.
Antoine remained in our community until his untimely passing. Antoine's love and passion for our community's youth led him to the campus of Channel Islands High School where he was hired as a Campus Supervisor and subsequently Lead Campus Supervisor. During his eleven years of service, he provided a positive and life-changing environment to the students and staff he came in contact with. He had an uncanny ability to connect with everyone he touched. He was the "favorite" uncle to the children in his immediate and extended family and had an amazing sense of humor, and an innate ability to make friends and family laugh. Antoine had a passion for jazz and music. He was also known for his impeccable sense of style, neatly groomed, and always "lookin' good."
He is survived by his mother, Pollie Latimer, and was preceded in death by his father James A. Latimer. He also leaves his children Antoine Dunson (wife Kathy), Keosha Burns, and LaTisha Garcia, six grandchildren, his brothers Ronald Latimer and Randy Latimer (wife Lisa) and his sister LaNesha Latimer (fiancee Fausto), along with several nieces, nephews, a score of family and friends, and his Channel Islands High School Family.
Visitation and viewing will be held from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Garcia Mortuary, 629 S. "A" Street, Oxnard, CA 93030.
A Memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, May 17, 2019, at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 1777 Statham Bl., Oxnard, CA 93033. Interment services will immediately follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura, CA 93003.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oxnard Police Activities League, PO Box 826, Oxnard, CA 93032 to benefit the James A. Latimer and Antoine A. Latimer Memorial Scholarship Fund. * Please note the Latimer Memorial Scholarship Fund when making a donation.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Antoine's name located below "Obituaries."
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 12, 2019