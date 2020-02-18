|
|
Antonia (Toni) David
Antonia (Toni) David was born in Santa Barbara, California to Paula Loomis and Juan Soliz on January 10, 1950. She resided in Oxnard Shores and recently celebrated her 70th birthday.
Having been diagnosed with Pancreatic cancer in 2009, she made a full recovery following surgery (Whipple procedure) only to suffer from a series of ailments in recent years related to the original cancer surgery and treatments. She passed away at home surrounded by family and friends.
Toni attended Carlsbad High School in Carlsbad, California. She eventually moved back to Santa Barbara where she worked in the restaurant business before obtaining her real estate license. She sold real estate in Santa Barbara for a while before moving to Oxnard and continuing her career. She had a long and very successful career and made many life-long friends.
She married John Dean in 1974 and lived in Santa Barbara where they raised her son, Eric. On June 24, 1984 she married Michael David in Ventura, California. They made their home in Oxnard Shores and both continued their careers in the real estate business. Michael helped to raise Eric and they all enjoyed life at the beach, along with four wonderful dogs.
Toni enjoyed travelling and often together with friends, the David's travelled to many parts of the world, including France, Italy, England, Ireland, Wales, Greece and Turkey. There were also many trips to Mexico, Hawaii and one to Alaska. Toni loved shopping and fine dining. She and Michael were founding members of the Tower Club and enjoyed many wine makers dinners and other events there. She was also a member of the Dollies, a group of friends that would go out to lunch together when there was a birthday. Over the years, they dined at dozens of the finest restaurants in Southern California. She was also a proud member of the book club "The Divines".
Toni's desire for learning led to her decision to obtain a college degree. She started that quest at Ventura College with one class. She continued to take one class per semester until she had enough credits to transfer to UCSB, where both of her parents had obtained degrees. In 2010, almost twenty years after the first class she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology. Although she was already a successful real estate broker, she was proud of the achievement that had taken so long. Toni was also involved with Toastmaster International and was an accomplished public speaker. As an aspiring pilot, like her Aunt Dawn, Toni was a member of the 99s.
Toni loved music, dancing and going to concerts, especially at venues such as the Santa Barbara Bowl, Hollywood Bowl and Greek Theater. Over the years Toni and Michael saw over 120 different acts. In Toni's early years, she saw such icons as Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and the Doors.
Besides her two grandchildren Lucas and Jacob, Toni loved hummingbirds and anything fleur-de-lis.
Survivors include her best friend and "favorite husband", Michael, former husband and dear friend, John Dean of Santa Barbara, son Eric (Hollie) of Oxnard, brother David Solis of Santa Barbara, sister Robin Solis of Oxnard, grandchildren Lucas and Jacob and niece Nikki of Newbury Park, as well as her uncle Keith Loomis (Betty) of Ojai and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan Soliz and Paula Loomis, beloved aunts Dawn and Joan.
Toni's cremated remains will be placed in the home that she loved. A celebration of Toni's life will be held at a later date to be announced. The family thanks the many friends and family who visited Toni in her final days. Special thanks to the wonderful and caring people of Livingston Memorial.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020