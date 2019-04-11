|
|
Antonia Josephina Trevino
Sanchez
Ventura, CA
Antonia Sanchez, affectionately referred to as Josie, ascended into heaven at the vibrant age of 90. She passed away in the comfort of her Nyeland Acres home surrounded by her family. She was preceded into heaven by her parents Jose and Luz Aguilera Sanchez, her sisters Isabela and Marina, grandchildren Alejandro Adalberto Salinas, Jose Luis Sainz and great-grandchild Michael Anthony Trevino, Jr. She is survived by her sisters Maria and Acuncion, her seven children; Jose B. Salinas, Adalberto L. Trevino, Ruth S. Trevino, Luzette M. Trevino, Lilia E. Trevino, Diana I. Peralta-Trevino, Pablo Trevino, along with 67 grand, great and great-great-grandchildren, plus and numerous nieces and nephews in Texas .
She was born in Laredo, Texas, attended Martin High School and graduated from Laredo Business College. Josie loved sharing her life experiences with her family and friends. She recounted the exploits of her father's courageous battles as a soldado in the Mexican Revolution. Josie spoke of her days as a youth during the Great Depression and how her familia survived it by raising their own crops and livestock. She shared of how she learned to milk the cows for breakfast and pluck the chickens for dinner.
She vividly recounted how during World War II, the streets of Laredo were filled with service members of Laredo Air Force Base which was a major training center. She shared memories of her sister Isabela accurately logging the flight times of the pilots in training.
Her ambition to partake in the American Experience led her to seek a career in the Mid-West. She settled for awhile in Chicago then moved on to Detroit where she worked as a clerk for the Ford Motor Company. With the start of her family, Josie returned to Texas then moved to Mexico. She followed her spouse to the then migrant community of Moorpark, California where they became organizers with the Community Service Organization (CSO) led by Cesar E. Chavez, co-founder of the United Farm Workers. The family finally settled down in the coastal town of Oxnard.
During the early 60's, Josie and five other Colonia families sued the Oxnard School District for discrimination. As a result, a United States Federal Court made a ruling that forced the desegregation of the OSD, creating path ways for a better quality of life for African American and Chicano-Mexicano families. It was one of her proudest moments as a community organizer and mother. She would later be employed by the County of Ventura as a Community Worker. She used her bilingual skills to help interpret for migrants with court cases and medical issues. Later, she would help her daughter Soledad start her business, Marisol Services, Inc which continues her legacy of providing advocacy and services for the local community.
A special thank you to the staff of St. Johns Hospital, Pleasant Valley Hospital and the Livingston Memorial Hospice Program. A viewing from 4 to 9pm, with a Rosary Service at 7pm has been set for Friday April 12 at the Perez Family Funeral Home located at 1347 Del Norte Road in Camarillo. A Mass service will be conducted on Saturday April 13, 2019 at the Perez Family Funeral Home starting at noon with the burial to follow at 1:30pm at the Santa Clara Cemetery located at 2370 North H Street in Oxnard. A reception will follow at her home after the burial.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 11, 2019