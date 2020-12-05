1/1
Antonia Pioli
Antonia Pioli, 89, passed away on Sunday, November 29th 2020. She was born on December 24th 1930 in Gualaceo, Ecuador. Antonia married Berno Pioli on January 9th 1960. Together with Berno she was a dedicated servant of Jehovah for 60 years. Antonia enjoyed the ministry to the fullest. Antonia is survived by her husband Berno; her children Patricia Hawley, Berno Pioli Jr and Antonella Pioli; son-in- law Robert Hawley; daughter-in-law Bianca Pioli; grand children David Hawley, Joseph Hawley, Gavin Pioli, and Chase Wells; and great grand children Ella, Saul and Samira. In addition, her sisters Raquel, Panchita and Mariana, her brother Manuel and many nephews and nieces. Antonia's parents and sister, Cecilia, preceded her in death. Her spiritual family was also very special and dear to her.

Family, friends and others whose lives Antonia touched are invited to a memorial service to be held on Saturday, December 12th at 1:00 PM via Zoom. Please contact the Zoom administrator at matt.klure@gmail.com or the family for further details.




Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2020.
