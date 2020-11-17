Antonia Romero
Ventura - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Antonia Romero, our loving and devoted sister and friend to all whose lives she touched.
On November 13, 2020, Antonia left us to join her heavenly family while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Ventura, California. She was in her 80th year.
Born in Santa Barbara, California on December 16, 1939, Antonia was the eldest of six children. Early in her childhood, the family relocated to Ventura and resided along the vibrant and diverse community known as Tortilla Flats.
Early memories center around attending May Henning School, roller skating, making homemade kites and playing with her siblings and friends around the neighborhood and along the nearby river and beach. Bucking the social norms of the day, Antonia could also be found playing marbles, baseball, boxing and building soapbox derby cars out of orange crates, sheet tin and old baby buggy wheels with her brood of younger brothers.
With the construction of the 101 freeway in the 1950s, the family was forced to relocate as their home at 63 North Olive Street was razed to make way for a freeway onramp. Once resettled into a new residence on Ventura's Westside, the family was hit with yet another tragedy, forcing Antonia to withdraw from school after her junior year at Ventura High to care for her critically-ill mother. Without hesitation, Antonia took on the role of caregiver and homemaker to the family.
To support the family, Antonia began working at the age of sixteen at Ventura Avenue Laundry. She also took on various jobs in the service and cleaning sectors. After several years, she landed manufacturing jobs with the Burroughs Corporation in Westlake and later Raytheon in Goleta. Upon retiring from Raytheon at the age of 60, one would have thought Antonia would slow down. However, that was definitely not in her nature! Antonia began working at the Ventura County Medical Center (VCMC) in 2000 and enjoyed every minute until her last day on the job earlier this year. Her fondest memories were of working at VCMC. She loved the people and considered the staff as family.
In her later years, she also enjoyed the company of her youngest brother, Richard. The youngest Romero sibling relocated from Santa Barbara to take care of his older sister as her health began to wane. The two siblings were inseparable and could often be seen together dining or antique shopping in Ventura's downtown district. They shared a strong and loving bond.
Antonia lived a full life as a wonderful and loving daughter, sister, homemaker and worker in the cleaning and manufacturing sectors. Above all, she loved her family and instilled in her siblings a strong work ethic, sense of self, faith and devotion to God and family. These core values served them well throughout their lives and continues to be resonated throughout subsequent generations of the Romero family. Antonia will be dearly missed and will remain forever in the hearts of extended family and friends.
Predeceased by her mother Antonia Duran Romero of Ventura, brother Calletano "Kelly" Romero of Oxnard, California and sister Ramona (Romero) Mijares of Pacoima, California. Antonia is survived by brothers Raymond Romero of Oak View, John Romero of Ventura and Richard Romero of Ventura.
The family expresses a special appreciation to Dr. Sunita Sujanani, Dr. Karlos Oregel and the entire staff of Ventura County Medical Center for their commitment in providing the best medical care throughout Antonia's illness.
A graveside rosary and burial service will be held at Ivy Lawn Cemetery in Ventura, California on Friday, November 20 at 10:30 am.
