Antonio (Tony) Banuelos
Antonio (Tony) Banuelos, 56, suddenly passed away on April 29, 2020, at his home in Ventura, California. Tony was born on July 25, 1963, in Ventura, California to Jose Santos Banuelos and Maria Patrocinio Salazar. Tony was one of ten children. He came into this world at 7lbs, 10 ounces, and was his parent's pride and joy as he was the firstborn Mexican American son.
Tony chose to live the majority of his life in Santa Paula, California. He enjoyed the beauty of Santa Paula and wished to return to it one day. Tony loved nature, music, and was an excellent storyteller like his own father. He was always ready to share a funny anecdote or story with anyone that would listen. He also loved art and enjoyed discussing it with his artist son Nick. Above everything else, Tony loved his children and spending time with them.
Tony is survived by Yvonne Centeno, his loving partner of 20 years, his children Tony Jr., Nick, Christopher and Alexia, his grandchildren Jade, Nathan, Dylan, Bailei, Levi, Camila, Mia, and Priscilla, his siblings Rita, Santos, Rodrigo, Ricardo, Leticia, Irma, Cristina and Ann, and his numerous nephews and nieces. We would like to extend a special thank you to the Centeno family for accepting Tony as one of their own.
Tony was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother Carlos Banuelos. Tony lost his mother at a very young age and mourned her death his entire life. His family takes great comfort in knowing that he is in the loving embrace of his family members who have preceded him in death.
Tony had a larger than life personality and was deeply loved by his family and friends. Often, people commented on his positive energy and funny sense of humor. He was an integral part of a large family and will be sorely missed. Although Tony's life was cut short, he leaves behind countless memories that will serve to keep his memory alive. He is loved and will never be forgotten.
In accordance with recommendations made by health officials, we are not able to currently host a gathering to celebrate Tony's life. We will be holding a service at a later date to honor Tony and bring together all that loved him.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 5 to May 10, 2020