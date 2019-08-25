|
Antonio (El Gallo) Casillas
Ventura - Antonio (El Gallo) Casillas, 95 yrs old, went home to be with the Lord August 9, 2019
Born 3/11/1924 in Michoacán, Mexico . He was a Ventura resident for over 60 yrs .He worked for Alcohol Information School and was a member of AA. For 43 years he carried and lived the message of recovery. He helped any and everyone who came across his path because he genuinely cared about all people. You will never be forgotten, your memory will live through each of us that you shared a moment with. Antonio is survived by his children, grand children and great grandchildren who will forever carry his memory in their hearts. A memorial service will be held September 1st at 11 am at Thille Park in Ventura .
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 25, 2019