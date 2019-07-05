Services
Skillin-Carroll Mortuary
738 East Santa Paula Street
Santa Paula, CA 93060
(805) 525-3391
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Paula Cemetery
Antonio "Tony" Gutierrez

Antonio "Tony" Gutierrez Obituary
Antonio "Tony" Gutierrez

Santa Paula - Antonio "Tony" Gutierrez passed away Monday July 1, 2019 at the age of 69 due to a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, 2 children, 6 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.

Tony was born in Santa Barbara, CA to Tony and Mary Gutierrez. His family moved to Santa Paula when he was a young child and lived there most of his life. After graduating from Santa Paula High School, he married Arlene Gutierrez, his wife of 50 years. They had 2 children, Anthony and Nicole. Tony was a retiree from the County of Ventura Public Works Department. Those who knew Tony, knew him for his generosity, humor, love of art, music, boxing, and motorcycles.

A Graveside Service will be held at the Santa Paula Cemetery on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 5, 2019
