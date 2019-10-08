|
Antonio "Tony" Leal
- - Our beloved Dad, Grandpa, Brother, and Cousin, was called by Our Lord to Heaven on Wednesday October 2nd 2019 to be united in love with his wife, Yolanda Villa Leal.
Tony was born on January 13th, 1937 to Saturnina 'Nina' Menchaca Leal and Antonio Leal in Chihuahua, Mexico. At the age of 10, his family relocated to California: first settling in Pasadena with the love and support of his cousins, before moving to Limoneira to his new hometown, Santa Paula. The word 'tired' was never in his vocabulary; as a child he spent hours outside selling newspapers and gum in order to help his family make a living. He loved school and as a child excelled in learning English as his second language. He was a natural athlete excelling in all sports, lettering in varsity baseball, basketball, and football. He graduated Santa Paula High in 1956.
Santa Paula was also the city where he met the love of his life, Yolanda Villa Leal. As Yolanda would say, the first time she saw him, she knew he was the one she would marry. Within the coming years, Dad and Mom would establish a strong family of 4 children: Anita, Nancy, Melinda, and Tony Jr, grounded in Faith and Love. We were always together, taking numerous family vacations surrounded by Grandma Nina and Martina, and Uncle Jess. With Yolanda's loving support Tony worked hard to provide a better life for his family. He enrolled in night college classes and enlisted in the army reserves while also working his way up within the Limoneira packing house from picking lemons to becoming the superintendent.
One of the proudest moments for Tony and Yolanda was when their Grandson, Steven Leal Ekman, was born. They were present for every part of Steven's life, from school events, to relaxing evenings together at home. Being Grampa was number one in his book; he saw a lot of himself in Steven and was so proud.
Even in retirement, he was always active, beginning each morning with exercise, coffee and the daily paper. He looked forward to Monday and Friday afternoons to hang out with the guys to play poker, while Saturdays he played pool, winning numerous league championships with the Mobile Cues. He taught himself to play golf, enjoying the outdoors at the putting and driving range.
Tony boarded a plane for the first time to visit his grandson at Harvard University. This was the first of many flights to see New York, Stanford, and Hawaii. He was especially proud to return to Steven's Harvard graduation, and attend Steven's Washington Univ Medical School White Coat Ceremony in St. Louis.
Our strong family bond was essential during Mom's brave battle with cancer in 2003. Every day for the last 15 years, he made sure to visit his 'honey' Yolanda at the cemetery each day.
Tony bravely fought kidney cancer that returned this past year. But even in illness, his will to live and enduring spirit were evident. So many times cancer, pain and complex surgeries challenged his body, but each time he pushed back and would ask "what's next?". He amazed many doctors along the way by defying the odds. He cherished each moment he could look into his Grandson's eyes and hold his hand. He left this earth surrounded by his family who loved him and will never forget the strength, bravery, and humor he kept during his most challenging and trying times.
As well as being with our Mom when she became sick, Father Charles has been with us each time with his prayers and support throughout our Dad's illness.
Tony was preceded by his wife Yolanda and mother Nina. His spirit will carry on through his Daughters Anita Leal-Takahashi, Nancy Leal, and Melinda Leal, Son Tony V. Leal, Son-in-law Warren Takahashi, Brother Jesus Leal, family friend Thai, his many Leal family cousins, and especially by his Grandson Steven Leal-Ekman who loved him very much.
You left us beautiful memories,
Your love is still our guide.
And although we cannot see you,
You are always at our side.
Services for Tony will take place on Sunday, Oct 13, 2019, starting with a Viewing at 4:00PM at Funeraria Del Angel Santa Paula, located at 128 S 8th St in Santa Paula. A Rosary will take place at 8:00PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 427 N Oak St, in Santa Paula. Mass will follow on Monday, Oct 14, 2019 at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Interment will follow at Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019