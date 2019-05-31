Services
Santa Clara Mortuary - Oxnard
2370 N H St.
Oxnard, CA 93036
(805) 485-5757
Antonio Leano
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Oxnard, CA
- - Antonio "Tony" Leano, 81, returned to his heavenly home on May 20, 2019 after his valiant battle with cancer. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Tony was born to the late Louis and Macaria Leano in Bancaan Naic Cavite Philippines in 1937. Tony followed in his father's footsteps and joined the US Navy in 1959. He was a Vietnam War veteran and was proud and honored to have served in the US Navy for 21 years. After retirement from the Navy, Tony went on to proudly work for the US Postal Service for 26 years. Tony was blessed with a large and loving family. He married the love of his life, Apolonia, in 1971 in Manila, Philippines. Tony always had a joyful personality and raised his four children with patience, humor, and discipline. He had a strong work ethic and made sure his children all received a college education. From the beginning to the end, Tony was a loving, dedicated and wonderful husband and father. He was strong, positive, and full of fight and he is dearly missed by his loved ones. Tony is survived by his wife, Apolonia, son Louis (Lori) Leano, daughter Anne (Marc) Amon, son Albert (Jolivette) Leano , daughter Aileen (Albert) Huelar , grandchildren Olivia, Sage, Alexa, Zoe, Lux, Ale, Ela, Antonio, Bodhi, and Albert Tomas. Visitation/viewing will be held at Santa Clara Mortuary in Oxnard on Thursday, June 6th from 2pm-8pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 7th at 10am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Oxnard with interment at Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery to follow.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 31, 2019
