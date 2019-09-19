|
Ardemise Mangione
Ventura - Mrs. Ardemise Mangione, long-time resident of Ventura and parishoner of Our Lady of the Assumption Church, was called home to be with our dear Lord on Wednesday, September 11th, following a courageous struggle with advanced lung cancer.
Ardemise is survived by her brother, Leon Suprenant; children, Maria Otterson, Tony and Martina Mangione, Pete and Eileen Corkery, Christina Mangione and Joseph and Denise Mangione; and 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Born in 1944 at the Army Base in Yuma, Arizona, to Private Arnold and Mrs. Eileen Horemian, Ardemise grew up in Altadena, with her Mother, Mrs. Eileen Suprenant, brothers Arnie Horemian and Leon Suprenant, loving Grandparents and large, close Armenian family. Dancing, ice skating, horseback riding and spending time with family at Huntington Beach were among Ardemise's favorite pastimes growing up, as she attended St. Elizabeth's Catholic Elementary School in Pasadena and Romona Convent All-Girls Catholic High School in Alhambra.
With amazing grace and beauty, Ardemise quickly captured Pasadena City College's attention for an interview as Pasadena's prestigious Rose Parade Queen, but rather, set her sights on love, falling head-over-heels for dapper and debonair husband, Joe Mangione, after their serendipitous meeting at St. Luke's Hospital Coffee Shop.
Devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Ardemise cherished her life with late husband Joe, raising their children and spoiling their grandchildren, especially enjoying RVing to Yosemite and Capinteria State Beach each summer with everyone. Ardemise's favorite pasttime was lovingly doting on her family: cooking Armenian and Italian favorites, creating fabulous pies and cakes, sewing numerous designs for the family, decorating her home, and movie-watching. Premier baker for Ventura Unified School District for twelve years, "Ardie" was widely sought for her special desserts prepared for Buena High, Pierpont Elementary, and De Anza Middle Schools.
Ardemise will be honored with a rosary and funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, on Saturday, September 21st at 9:45 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019