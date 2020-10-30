1/1
Argenis Xavier Macias
Argenis Xavier Macias

Ventura - Argenis Xavier Macias, 37 of Ventura, CA passed on Friday, October 23, 2020 in Ventura CA. Argenis was born in Ventura to Javier Macias and Mercedes Lopez on February 6, 1983. He attended Buena High School in Ventura and graduated in 2001. Though he faced challenges in his life he attended Ventura College and eventually earned his AA. He loved playing soccer and earned a spot playing semi-professional soccer. His hugs and smile will always be in our hearts and memories.

Argenis is survived by his Mother, Mercedes Valencia of Solvang CA, Father, Javier Macias, Siblings, Christopher Macias, Ashley Macias of Ventura CA. and Alan Macias of Oxnard. Argenis is preceded in death by Brother Eric Macias Garcia, Grandparents Antonia and Roberto Lopez.

If Tears Could Build A Stairway, And Memories A Lane, I'd Walk Right Up To Heaven And Bring You Home Again.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours to be held on Friday November 6, 2020 from 4 to 9pm in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura, where a Most Holy Rosary will be recited at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 12 Noon in Sacred Heart Church, 10800 Henderson Road Ventura. Interment will immediately follow in Santa Clara Cemetery, Oxnard.






Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
