Rose Family Funeral Home & Cremation
4444 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
(805) 581-3800
Arla Jean (Rottman) Bennett


1939 - 2019
Simi Valley - Arla Jean (Rottman) Bennett (80) of Simi Valley, CA passed away peacefully at her home on September 9th, 2019. Born the only child to William Glenn Rottman and Arla Birch on March 24th, 1939 in Salt Lake City, UT. She is survived by her husband, R. Keith Bennett, daughters, Lynda Cramer and Carolyn Bauduin, and son David Bennett, as well as eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. For further info visit: https://rosefamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 15, 2019
