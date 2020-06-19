Arlene Lois Daly



It is with great sadness we announce that Arlene Lois Daly passed away after a short illness on June 8th 2020 at the age of 89. Her maiden name was Peshke which had been changed from Pieschke after her family immigrated from Germany to America. Although Arlene's life began in Los Angeles where she graduated from George Washington Preparatory High School, she eventually settled in the suburban city of Thousand Oaks, California. There she spent 59 years of marriage with Walter Daly who preceded her death and raised the two children who she is survived by, John E. Daly & Debbie A. Davis. Arlene spent her life enjoying the outdoors, and the world around her. She worked at the Foxfield Riding School and as a typist intermittently before and during the time she raised her children. In her mid-life years she went camping around the State of California with her husband. She enjoyed the perfect temperatures of Ventura county gardening, playing with her multiple dogs, and watching the hummingbirds who visited her home daily because of her numerous (12+) hummingbird feeders in her backyard. She is also survived by her grandchildren Rebecca A. Daly and John E. Daly who will never forget her huge smile and warm heart. Arlene is also survived by her brother Loren Peshke, son in law Mark Davis, and daughter in law Barbara Daly who will always have fond memories of her. She will permanently hold a place in all of her family's heart. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ascension Lutheran Church in Thousand Oaks where she worshiped throughout her life or Livingston Memorial Hospice in Ventura who helped her pass peacefully into Heaven.









