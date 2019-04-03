|
|
Arlene Marie Gonzalez
Camarillo, CA
Arlene Marie "Turtle" Magdaleno Gonzalez, 61, of Ventura, CA, was in the company of her family when she passed away on 3/19/2019 at 3:43 AM in Los Robles Medical Center of Thousand Oaks, CA. Arlene was born in Oxnard, CA at St. John's Regional Medical Center to Alejandro Magdaleno and Tillie Magadaleno on 3/15/1958. She attended Ventura High School and graduated in 1976. She went on to earn an A.A. in Paralegal Studies from Sawyer College and an A.A. in Fine Arts from Ventura Community College. She spent many years as a Paralegal and Office Manager for Goldenring & Prosser Law Office. She was an illustrator for Native American Children's Books as well as an instructor of basket weaving at the Chumash Center in Santa Ynez, CA. She spent years volunteering her time in her grandchildren's schools reciting Native American History wearing Traditional Native American attire. Arlene was a woman of her family as well as the Arts. Arlene enjoyed classroom style instruction to her nieces, nephews and grandchildren in oil and water color paintings. In her classes she displayed love, patience and understanding. Her creativity knew no bounds. Not only was she skilled on canvas, but her artistic creativity branched into sewing and quilting. She had sewn dresses for her siblings in regards to proms, weddings and other special occasions. Along with sewing, she also enjoyed quilting. In which she gifted her parents a beautiful patchwork quilt for their 50th Wedding Anniversary.
Arlene is survived by her father, Alejandro Magdaleno of Fillmore, CA, mother, Tillie (Varela) Magdaleno of Ventura, CA, husband Arthur G. Gonzalez, Sr. of Ventura, CA, sons Arthur G. Gonzalez, Jr., Aaron Gonzalez, Sr. and daughter Crystal Maxfield of Ventura, CA, brothers Dennis and Arnold Magdaleno of Ventura, CA, sisters Lisa Munoz, Annette Lopez and Sandra Aylard of Ventura, CA, grandchildren Aliyana Gonzalez, Aaron Ray Gonzalez, Jr., Arthur G. Gonzlaez, III, Nathan Maxfield, and Serenity Gonzalez. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the family and sent to Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001.
Family and friends are invited to visiting hours from 4:00 to 8:00pm on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura. A Most Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm in the Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, April 5, 2019 in Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 3175 Telegraph Rd, Ventura. Burial will follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 3, 2019