Armando Mateo Piring
Oxnard - January 31, 1932 - January 5, 2020
Armando Mateo Piring, our loving Dad and Grandpa, passed away peacefully at his care home in Oxnard on January 5 at the age of 87.
A man of strong faith and honor, Armando was born in Cavite, Philippines, to parents Cornelio and Soledad Piring. Industrious and hard-working, he joined the US Navy in 1955. Shortly after, he met his devoted wife of 60 years, Erlinda Villaluz, and had two children, Eva and Alan. After various duty stations, including NAS-Atsugi, he was stationed at Point Mugu and settled in Oxnard. He retired in 1975 and continued to serve his country in the Civil Service. He held various positions, finishing as an electronic technician, and retired in 1995 after another 20-year career. He also attended Oxnard College, earning an AS degree.
In addition to family and faith, Armando had three lifelong loves: art, making countless drawings and murals for many events; dancing with Erlinda, everything from the cha-cha to the electric slide; and singing love songs, making people happy through music.
Along with his beloved Erlinda, Armando is survived by his daughter Eva and son-in-law Rob; son Alan and daughter-in-law Thuy (Cindy); grandchildren Sarah, Harold and Amanda; brothers Daniel and Zosimo (Mike); sisters Olivia (Nene) and Sonia; siblings-in-law Alberto (Berto), Purificacion (Puring), Barbara (Bobbi), and Teresita; many nieces and nephews, including grand and great-grand.
Visitation for Armando will be held on January 15, 11A-9P, with rosary at 7P, at Funeraria Del Angel, 401 W. Channel Islands Boulevard, Oxnard, CA 93033, 805-487-4911. The funeral mass will be held on January 16 at 10A at Mary Star of the Sea Church, 463 W. Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA 93033, 805-486-6133, with Military Honors immediately following. After cremation, Armando's remains will be buried at Miramar National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to at www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020