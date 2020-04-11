|
This is a story about immigration, chickens, the U.S. Army, and one heck of a can-do attitude in our loving "Papa" and "Opa," who just passed away at the age of 90. Arnold Hockenmaier, the youngest of five, decided to leave his southern German hometown of Birenbach at age 19, to help his chicken rancher uncle in the San Fernando Valley in 1949.
He was soon drafted by the U.S. Army in 1951 and served two years in northern Germany. During his last weekend, he convinced his commander to let him take a jeep south to visit his family in Birenbach and was elated to have practically the whole town line the main road into town to welcome him. He came back to the U.S., to work the egg farm and met Poldi, the love of his life, who immigrated herself from Austria that year, in 1955 at a German dance in Newhall. Arnold and Poldi got married in 1956 and bought the Sepulveda ranch that same year.
Then came their children, Peter (wife Sue, sons Danny and Brian), Andrea Dill (daughter Corissa and son Stuart), Doris Davies (husband Clif, daughter Rebecca, son Nic) and Alfred (partner Joe Herbert).
Arnold and Poldi had a very full social life, with lots of friends, parties, dancing (including square and round dancing) with lots of delicious German food involved. Until Peter turned 16, they never left the ranch for more than a half a day. This is because every day, 6000 chickens had to be fed and almost 3,000 eggs had to be gathered by hand, as this cage-free farm was built in 1932. With Peter and Andrea running the ranch, they began traveling, first back to their German and Austrian families and relatives, then basically all over, including several trips with the whole family. Arnold was a devout Catholic, first at Our Lady of Peace and later at Padre Serra parishes.
You could call Arnold a "self-made engineer." With WW II ending, his schooling stopped at age 14 but he could make furniture, fix pretty much anything on the chicken ranch, and later his kids' homes (while they often took care of their 6 grandchildren as well) - he just knew how to solve problems and take care of gardens, a love he passed on to his children. His idea of relaxing was helping his kids trim trees. One grandchild once said,"Opa doesn't allow anything to be broken."
Arnold and Poldi ran the ranch into the late 70's, when it became time to give up that back-breaking work. He managed to buy the adjacent plot and built 19 homes in the 80's (he joked that for all the time he cared for all those hens, it was really the dirt they walked on which was so valuable). From there they bought a mobile home park in Yucaipa - the best run park in town - and then retired to beautiful Camarillo Springs in 1997.
Papa, thank you so much for the legacy you leave, and we can't wait to see how your gardens in heaven look!
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 16, 2020