Santa Monica - Arthur Donald Thompson, 82, of Santa Monica (previously Thousand Oaks) California, passed away on December 29, 2019.

A viewing will commence at 12:30 p.m. followed by a service at 1:00pm on January 3, 2020 to be held at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Camarillo California.

Arthur was born in Polk County Wisconsin to Sigvald and Mary Thompson on July 14,1937. He graduated with a Bachelor Of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin. He worked as a Electrical Engineer for Litton Data Systems and Systems Development Corporation for many years. He was recognized as the "ultimate engineer" by his peers supporting military air defense systems. He was involved as a lifetime member of the #906 Elks Club in Santa Monica and the Ventura County Ultralight Aircraft Society located in Camarillo California. Art enjoyed making annual trips to St. Croix Wisconsin to see old friends and cousins.

Art is preceded in death by his parent Sigvald and Mary Thompson who passed in 1973 and 1958 respectively.

Though Art's immediate family passed many years ago Art maintained very closed friendships with many people most notably Dean and Karen Keil, Hia Nguyen, Sally Vella, and Michael Russell.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
