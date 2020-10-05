Arthur G. Tomlinson, Sr.



Arthur G. Tomlinson, Sr. departed this life on October 1, 2020. He was born on January 22, 1923 in Banes, Cuba and he immigrated to the United States with his family when he was 6 months old. He grew up in the Bronx, New York.



He attended one of the most prestigious schools in New York City, Stuyvesant High School, which specialized in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. He graduated from City College of New York with a degree in civil engineering. In 1944 he was drafted into the Navy and served as an Electronic Technician on the battleship USS Wisconsin. After his service in the Navy he received his Master's degree from New York University.



In 1947 Arthur married the love of his life, Doris Brown. They were married for 69 years and had four children; Carolyn Jane, Arthur George Jr, Robert Wayne and Donna Lynn.



Arthur had a long and successful career working as a civil and aeronautical engineer. He started working on bridges for the New York firm, D. B. Steinmen and later worked for Grumman Aero Space Corporation. In 1975, he and his wife relocated to Thousand Oaks, CA where he worked on the F-14 fighter jet at Point Mugu Naval Air Station. He had a passion for his work and finally retired at the age of 81.



Arthur had many pastimes. He and his wife Doris loved traveling the world and playing tennis. He enjoyed playing bridge and singing in the church choir. However, Arthur's biggest joy was his family. He taught his family the importance of education and love. His optimism and love was infectious. He was proceeded in death by his wife and is survived by his 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He will be missed by many.



A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 10th at 1pm at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Thousand Oaks. A video of the service will be available for viewing on the church's website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Thousand Oaks.









