Arthur J. Donovan, M.D.
- - Arthur J. Donovan M.D. passed on May 2, 2019. He was 94 years old. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Jane Wooddell Donovan, to whom he was married for 49 years, and is survived by son John (Colleen), daughter Rachel and grandchildren Dylan Donovan-Smith, Brian and Katherine Donovan.
In later years, Art lived in Oxnard, CA where he served on the Ventura County Grand Jury (2015-2017) and was President of the Oxnard Shores Mobile Home Park homeowners association. He is missed near and far by colleagues that admired him, friends that appreciated him, and a family that loves him.
A funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in South Pasadena on Tuesday May 14th at 10 A.M. For rosary and funeral details visit cabotandsonsfh.com. Gifts may be made in support of resident education in the Keck School of Medicine of USC Department of Surgery through the Society of Graduate Surgeons, Attn Kadee McCorkle: Keck School of Medicine of USC, Department of Surgery 1520 San Pablo Street, Suite 4282, Los Angeles CA 90089 or your .
Published in Ventura County Star on May 12, 2019