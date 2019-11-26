Services
Robert Rey Garcia Jr. Funeral Services
830 East Santa Paula Street
Santa Paula, CA 93060
(805) 229-7054
Arthur Javier Gonzales

Arthur Javier Gonzales

Arthur Javier Gonzales (Art) age 53 of Santa Paula, CA passed away on November 22, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones.

Art was born on September 20, 1966 to David and Maria Gonzales in Baldwin Hills, CA. After graduating from Santa Paula High School in 1984, he started working in the carpentry and construction field. Art worked up until he physically couldn't, which indicates his hard work ethic.

Art married Karen in 1990 and then a few years later started their family. Art enjoyed spending time with family and friends during any occasion to have a backyard BBQ or go camping in Mexico or the dessert to ride ATVs, dirt bikes and big trucks. Art loved speed so he also enjoyed riding fast on his street bikes.

Art was extremely generous, as he was always giving. He was so loved and will be missed dearly by many.

Art is preceded in death by his daughter Mallory Gonzales and grandmother Mary Gonzales. He is survived by his parents Maria and David Gonzales, wife Karen Gonzales, daughter Alyssa and son in law Randall Hernandez, daughter Miranda Gonzales and baby grandson Roman Hernandez, and siblings David and sister-in-law Lupe Gonzales, and his sister Celina Gonzales, Mother in law Jan Buffalohead and brother in laws Michael and Jason Buffalohead and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and his very adored nieces and nephews that he was so proud of.

Visitation hours are from 2:00pm- 5:00pm, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Church of Angels, 600 East Pleasant Street, Santa Paula with a rosary to follow at 7:00pm at Saint Sebastian Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 also at Saint Sebastian Catholic Church with Father Pasquale Vuoso C.R.I.C. Officiating. Committal & Interment will then follow at Santa Paula Cemetery.

For map and directions to ceremony locations and to sign the family's online guest book, share stories and post pictures please visit our website: www.santapaulafuneralhome.com

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned & Operated ROBERT REY GARCIA JR FUNERAL SERVICES, Santa Paula, CA 805.229.7054
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019
