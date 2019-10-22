|
Arthur Mencher
Oxnard - Arthur Paul Mencher, 75, of Oxnard, California passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at home peacefully after a long battle with cancer.
Arthur was born in Bronx, New York to Helen and David Mencher on February 12, 1944. He attended Reseda High School and graduated in 1961. He went on to earn his Bachelor's degree at San Fernando Valley State College in History and his Master's degree in Far Eastern History at California State University at Northridge. He also received his Administration Credential in Education at Loyola Marymount College. He was a teacher and administrator for 33 years, receiving awards and honors throughout his career.
His hobbies included spending time with his family, traveling, cruising, making jokes and being on his computer.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 52 years Kriste of Oxnard, his daughter HalleSpannagel, her husband Ed and their children, Kaycee and Donovan and by his son Alan Mencher, his wife Sonja and children Billy and Gillian. Arthur is also survived by his sister Edie Edmiston and his brother George Mencher. He was preceded in death by his father David and his mother Helen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the . The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all of their friends and family who have supported them at this difficult time.
Family and friends are invited to Memorial services which will be held at the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura, California 93001 on Sunday, November 10, at 2:00 p.m. with friend Roger Smith officiating.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019