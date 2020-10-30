Arthur (Art) Morales



Arthur (Art) Morales, 69, a long-time resident of Fillmore, CA died unexpectedly on October 22, 2020 with family members at his side. Art, as he was fondly known, was born on July 11, 1951 to Frank and Carolina Morales in Simi Valley, CA. He attended Fillmore elementary schools and graduated from Fillmore High School in 1970. After graduation, Art voluntarily and proudly served his country in the U. S. Army. Upon his return home, he was employed in the local citrus industry for nearly 50 years to include his last 14 years as a Field Coordinator at Saticoy Lemon Association. Art's family activities always involved quality-time with his sons, Marc, Sammy and Jake, in fishing excursions, watching sporting events and various social gatherings. It can be said that Art made a lasting impression on everyone he met with his charm, which was only surpassed by the size of his heart. His energy, mischief, kindness, wit and zest for life are what his family and friends will remember most by those of us left behind. Art will be missed by the many whom we now consider family. We will miss the joy and love that Art brought into our lives. Art is survived by his former wife, Guadalupe; sons, Sammy Morales and Jake Morales; brother, Anthony (Tony) Morales; sister, Mary (Morales) Galvan; brother-in-law, Jesse Galvan and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Art was preceded in death by his father, Frank Morales; his mother, Carolina Morales; and son, Marc Morales. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Information will be announced for all family members and friends.









