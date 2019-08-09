Services
Camino Del Sol Memorial Center & Funeral Home
200 N C St
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 483-3443
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM



Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Santa Clara Cemetery
2370 N. "H" St.
Oxnard, CA
Arturo "Art" Hernandez


1934 - 2019
Arturo "Art" Hernandez

Oxnard - Born October 21, 1934 - Died July 26, 2019

Art was born in Taylor, Texas to Delfina and Roque Hernandez. Art was a veteran of the Korean War. He began training with the Navy in 1951 and completed his training on March 19, 1952, from the H. Greyson MMC US Navy Training Center in San Diego, California. He served in the Navy with the Underwater Demolition Team known today as The Navy Seals. He was given a medical discharge after he was wounded in the Korean War.

After the Korean War, he moved to Oxnard, California where he married Hope Hernandez and raised his family. He worked for numerous places including a moving company called The Moving Van Storage Company for the past 45 years. This type of work allowed Art to travel throughout the Great States of America. Art's interests included driving across the country, boxing, swimming, visiting and vacationing in Las Vegas, working on cars in his home garage, telling stories of the days when he grew up, and socializing with family, friends, and neighbors. Art enjoyed spending his retirement days with his wife Hope, who nursed him and tirelessly cared for him not only in his final days, but throughout his lifetime.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Hope Castillo Hernandez; His children Trudy Zam; Joanne Hernandez; Arthur Hernandez Jr. (AKA Tudy); Michael Hernandez (Missey); Gary Hernandez (Monique); 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his Mother Delfina Parcell, his Father Roque Hernandez, his Brother Mercy Hernandez, his Brother Gilbert Hernandez, his Sister Gloria Hernandez and his Brother Andrew Hernandez.

Funeral Services: Viewing/Prayer Service will be on Monday, August 12, from 5-9 p.m. at Camino Del Sol Funeral Home, 200 N. "C" St. Oxnard, CA.

Burial will be the following day August 13, at 11 a.m. at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 N. "H" St. Oxnard, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
