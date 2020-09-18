Arturo "Tuder" Rivera
Oxnard - Our father, Arturo "Tuder" Rivera, Sr was born at his family home on Dec 8, 1932 in Santa Paula, CA in the community of Limoneira. He passed away in our family home on Sept 13, 2020 in Oxnard, CA. Although his passing brought us great sorrow and heartache, we find comfort in knowing how much he loved us and how honored, proud and blessed we were to call him DAD. He was a proud Veteran who served as an Airman for the US Airforce and fought in the Korean War.
In 1957 he met the love of his life our Mom who he married on Nov 15, 1959. In their 60 years they had five children, seven grandchildren and 13 great grandkids they provided us all with the best life from birth to adulthood and he was so proud of us all. To our dad his grandkids and great grandkids were the best gifts God could ever give him. My dad was the ultimate Godfather he had many godchildren who he loved and adored. Dad worked many jobs throughout his life and retired from his favorite position as a school bus driver for OVSD. It's an honor to say that our Dad walked the walk and believed everyone deserved a second chance and he taught us to be humble and respectful to all. He was a wonderful man who cared for all regardless of race, status or beliefs.
Arturo leaves behind his wife Amelia Rivera, his children Sally Rivera, Art (Lisa) Rivera Jr, Sharon Rosendo and Micaela Rivera. His siblings Eva Navarro, Esther Ayala, Primo Rivera, Grace Calzada & Albert Rivera and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Estanislado & Maria Rivera, daughter Brenda Stackhouse, beloved niece Gina Garcia, his brother Cuni Rivera and sisters Emily Avila & Eliza Delaluz. Cheers to you Dad for a life well lived, we love and miss you, till we meet again, rest in peace.
Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited capacity from 2:00pm to 5:30pm on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard. A livestream of Arturo's rosary service will be available at 6:00pm. Please refer to www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com
for the link.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Anthony's Church, 2511 South C Street in Oxnard.. Interment with military honors to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H Street in Oxnard.
To sign the family's online guestbook and view livestream services, click on Arturo's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com
.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.