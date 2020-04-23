|
Ashley Michelle Partain
Thousand Oaks - Ashley Michelle Partain went home to be with the Lord on April 12, 2020. Ashley was born on June 15, 1987 in Ventura, California to Michael and Kim Partain. She moved to Thousand Oaks at a young age and made it her permanent home.
Ashley owned her own cleaning business for ten years. She enjoyed animals, gardening and decorating her home. Ashley also enjoyed celebrating holidays as well as birthdays with family and friends. She had a very generous heart and loved nothing more than putting a smile on the faces of those she loved, her family and friends.
Ashley is preceded in death by her father, Michael Jordan Partain as well as her grandfathers, Ike Partain and Terry Jackson. She is survived by her daughter, Jordan Michelle of Thousand Oaks; mother, Kim Jackson of Oklahoma; grandparents, Jon and Nancy Brodine of Oklahoma; grandmother, Hattie Partain of Oak View; Uncle Randy Jackson of Oklahoma; Aunt Brenda Partain of Oak View; Uncle Don and Aunt Renee Rothfuss of Oak View; cousins Jeremy Dietrich, Danielle, Kurt and Sean Rothfuss. Ashley is loved and will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.
Ashley was an organ donor, her heart, lungs, kidneys and liver were used to save the lives of others.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to teenchallenge.org.
