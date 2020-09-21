Atilano Briceno-Briceno
Port Hueneme - Atilano Briceno-Briceno 87, of Port Hueneme, California passed away on August 28, 2020, surrounded with the love and support of his 4 children, at St John's Regional Medical Center, in Oxnard California, after a brief battle with heart disease. He was born to parents Trinidad Briceno and Serafin Briceno on October 8, 1932 in Guerrero, Tamaulipas, Mexico.
He is now at peace with the lord as he reunites with his brothers Baldomero and Armando Briceno.
Atilano was raised in Mexico and began working construction at a very young age in order to assist in supporting his family. Family was everything to him. He came to the United States in early 1950, looking for better opportunities and began working various construction trades, eventually becoming a US citizen and owning and running a small heavy equipment business; he was instrumental in the building of various custom and track home projects throughout Ventura and Los Angeles County.
Atilano was a deeply spiritual man and mentor. He enjoyed guiding individuals breaking into the construction business and young persons, couples and families from his church who were new to this country, that he felt required some support and guidance navigating our countries various systems.
In 2017, Atilano had a bout with and overcame thyroid cancer and regularly donated to the American Cancer Society
due to their support and encouragement during his battle with Cancer.
Atilano is survived by his daughter, Diana (Xochitl) Briceno-Gonzalez and three sons Maurice Briceno, Carlos Briceno, and Col. Alejandro Briceno (USMC). He is also survived by grandchildren Serena, Cherish, Blayne, Dallas, Marina, Dakota, Clayton and Sydney, great-grandchildren, Kylie, McKinley, Jeice and siblings Margarita Ramos, Juventino and Fernando Briceno. He is also survived by various nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A viewing and memorial service will be held on a later date as Atilano will be interred in Zapata, Texas.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the doctors, nurses, social workers and chaplains at St. John's Regional Medical Center who treated and cared for Atilano with such dignity and grace in his final days.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the American Cancer Society
.