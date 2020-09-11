1/1
Audrey Jackson
Audrey Jackson

Audrey Jackson passed away peacefully on August 24 after several months of declining health. She came to faith in Jesus Christ at a young age, served Him all her life, and looked forward to Heaven.

She was born Audrey Violet Sachs in Evanston, Illinois on August 5, 1929. Her family moved to California in the 1930's. She and her husband Ken, along with their 3 children, moved into a little house on Arbor Ave in Ventura in 1958. They would have 4 more children over the next 10 years, and she still lived in that little house until just a few months ago.

Audrey is survived by four sons: Steven (Barbara), David (Mary), Jonathan, Daniel (Beverly) and two daughters: Kathy and Nancy. She was also blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson; and her three younger brothers. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth and their daughter Debbie, great-grandson Colby and granddaughter Amanda.

There will be a private celebration of her life at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18. Video link will be available at a later date.

Audrey is in the care of Ivy Lawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, you may send a charitable gift in her honor to: Global Grace Fellowship, PO Box 539, Monrovia, CA 91017.




Published in Ventura County Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 18, 2020.
SEP
18
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Ivy Lawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home
5400 Valentine Rd
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 642-1055
