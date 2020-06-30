August "Gus" Rudolf HohweilerOxnard - August (Gus) Rudolf - Born December 18, 1927 - died peacefully at the age of 92 on Friday, June 19, 2020. August emigrated in 1951 from Germany to Canada where he met his wife, Rose Preidt (predeceased 2011), who had also emigrated from Germany. They were married in 1953 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada and had two daughters - Brigitte and Rita. August and Rose, along with their two daughters emigrated to the United States (Southern California) in 1968 where they continued to live for the rest of their lives - enjoying the beautiful year-round California climate and landscapes that they so loved and took pleasure in sharing with relatives and friends who would often come to visit from overseas.August was a true Renaissance Man - in addition to his passion for travelling, he loved hiking, camping, climbing, alpine skiing, bicycling, swimming, dancing - and driving. He preferred listening to classical music and reading, over watching television (although he loved Western's). He was most at peace when he was in or near water, whether an ocean, lake, or stream - in a forest, a desert, or mountains. There was very little August didn't know how to repair, or to do - he even learned how to prepare meals when his wife's health slowly deteriorated due to Alzheimer's - and looked after her single-handedly at home for nine years before she passed away. A machinist by trade - he also enjoyed working with wrought-iron - designing and crafting custom railings. August spent most of his years in the steel industry, working his way up to becoming a Foreman and later, as a machinist and Foreman in a paper recycling facility.For the past several years, August was blessed with having Sigrid in his life. They met at the Rhineland Club in Ventura, enjoyed travelling to Europe together, taking cruises, and socializing with friends. They truly enjoyed each other's company - and their independence, each having kept their own homes ... they had the best of both worlds. Sigrid stood by August as a steadfast companion, as his health began to fail - along with his caregivers, for which we are ever so grateful.August leaves behind and will be missed by his daughters, Brigitte Headley (Jean-Pierre Veilleux) who reside in Toronto, Canada and Rita Cecil (William) from Del Mar, California; by his granddaughters, Emma-Rose and MinYa; by his companion, Sigrid Schadt; by his nephew Matthias Kloefer (Susanne), their children Olivia and Albert in Germany; by Eileen Daughtry, who sponsored the Hohweilers to emigrate to California, and her daughter Michele Kolker; and by his extended family and friends in Europe and North America. August was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Rose; by his parents, Valentin Hohweiler (Anna Wilhelm); by his brother Eric Hohweiler (Emma) in 1985, and his sister Matthilde Kloefer (Manfred) in 2017.Due to current COVID-19 circumstances, cremation will take place and a memorial service will follow when we can all gather again.