Augusta Marie Abato
Augusta Marie Abato was born April 30, 1931, in Bayridge Brooklyn, New York. Both of her grandmothers were also named Augusta; therefore, she was fated to the name. She labeled her childhood as, "fun, safe, and loving". Her mother, Annette Friscia, was a seamstress. Her father, Anthony Sabella, worked as an electrician on the subways. New York is where she made friends for life, her best friend Carmela and her friend Clara, with whom she would reminisce. Moving into her adult life, she grew a preference to being called Marie. On August 23, 1952, she married Edward Abato. They moved out to Long Island and raised their beautiful family in Farmingdale. Her best friend, Carmela, married Edward's brother, Albert, so the two friends also became sister-in-laws.
Marie and Edward had six children together, which included five daughters: Diane, Laurene, Christine, Carol, and Lisa. Their sole son, Donald passed away in 1976 from leukemia. Both Marie and Edward said they could never get over the loss of a child.
Marie was a vibrant, independent, strong woman who had many friends, with whom she loved socializing. She always missed her good friend Eleanor Smallwood and had constant fun with her best friend Mary Poe. The two of them, Marie and Mary, were active in their Catholic Church, Bible study, Italian Catholic Federation, Book club, and Bunco. Marie was religious and eventually became a Eucharistic minister. She was always grateful for the frequent visits of her favorite priest, Fr O'Sullivan.
Marie shared the same love for travel as her parents. She then instilled her enthusiasm for traveling with her own family. Some of her favorite places included Japan, Israel, China, Europe, and Australia. She loved family gatherings, especially for Thanksgiving and Christmas, where she would completely outdo herself with decorations around the house. Marie especially appreciated family reunions on Lake Tahoe, the Danube River, and Riviera Maya, Mexico.
She stayed active by living alone and driving herself everywhere. Marie first learned to ski in her 60s and later, in her 70s, she belonged to the "Y", where she enjoyed swimming and using the exercise machines .The machines would keep track of her progress. She often received messages that said Marie, "Slow down, you're doing too much".
After a breast cancer diagnosis at the age of 87, Marie fought back until this past May, when the cancer had spread. For all of us, she was our rock, our friend, and she accepted and defended us fiercely. She will be greatly missed. Marie Abato leaves behind her five daughters, three granddaughters, Sara, Tamara, and Regina, and her two grandsons, Kurtis and Raul.
