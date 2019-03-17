|
Aurora C. Garcia
Oxnard, CA
Aurora C. Garcia, age 94, passed away peacefully and went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Oxnard, surrounded by her family. Aurora was born April 29, 1924, in Oxnard, CA to Miguel and Guadalupe (Trejo) Castanon. She attended Oxnard High School. On January 17, 1959 she married Joe L. Garcia at Santa Clara Church, in Oxnard.
Aurora settled down in Oxnard as a fulltime wife and mother, raising five sons and becoming a second mother to the numerous family members, friends and neighbors she made over the many years.
Aurora enjoyed many hobbies, which included creating jeweled eggs, quilting, gardening in her backyard orchard and cooking with her grandchildren. Her strongest quality was her love and faith for her Lord that never wavered through the years.
Aurora lived a full life through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, cooking, and spending time with her kids, compadres, grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Her greatest gift was her uncanny ability to reach many people in a wise, deep, personal and positive way.
Aurora was preceded in death by her parents Miguel and Guadalupe; sons Daniel and Anthony; husband Joe; and her brother Manuel. She is survived by her sons, Richard & spouse Renee, Thomas & spouse Vicki, and Joseph; grandchildren Cameron, Kaylin, Nicolette, and Diego; siblings Esther Castanon, Celia Castanon, Robert Castanon & spouse Mary, Joseph Castanon & spouse Rose, and Carol Qualls; Sister-in-law Aurora Castanon and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family, friends and others whose lives Aurora touched are invited to the Perez Family Funeral Home, 1347 Del Norte Road, Camarillo, CA 93010 from 5:00 PM ? 9:00 PM on Friday, March 22, 2019, for visitation/rosary. Funeral mass will be at Santa Clara Church, 323 South E Street, Oxnard, CA 93030 at 9:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 promptly followed by gravesite interment at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H Street, Oxnard, CA 93036.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019