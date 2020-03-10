|
Aurora Ortiz Hernández
Aurora Ortiz Hernandez passed peacefully to her heavenly home surrounded by family on February 29, 2020 after a 27 year battle with cancer and 82 years of a beautiful life.
Aurora was born on July 19, 1937 in San Francisco Angamacutiro, Michoacan to Rosario Clemente Ortiz and Alfredo Ortiz Camacho. In her early years her father received a land grant from then President Lazaro Cardenas and the family moved to Mexicali, Baja California where they worked the desert land into a productive and thriving farm operation. Aurora left elementary school to help raise her siblings and help out on the farm where they grew corn, cotton, barley, grapes and watermelons.
In 1961 Aurora married Dionicio Hernandez and had one daughter in Mexicali, Mexico before moving to Oxnard to pursue the American Dream. Over the next few years they were blessed with 3 more daughters, all of whom she loved dearly and was extremely proud of for attending college and attaining professional careers. Adapting to life in the United States without knowing how to speak the language was a challenge but Aurora was not one to shy away from forging ahead for herself and her family. In the early 70's she attended the Community Service Organization (CSO) to learn sewing skills and went on to become a highly skilled seamstress making the clothes her daughters wore to school. She was commissioned by neighborhood women to make the 3 piece polyester suits popular in the 1970's. Always a sharp dresser, she made many of her own stylish clothes. She also worked in the empaques (packing houses) of the Oxnard plain and in the mid to late 70's became a Shaklee distributor. After experiencing phenomenal success in Shaklee, Dionicio joined her in the business and they went on to supervise a team of distributors, earn a living and receive top honors and several company cars for their personal use as a result of their business acumen.
Aurora and Dionicio celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on February 4th. She loved to spend her time at gatherings with family and friends, listen to Mariachi music, attend mass with her friends, go out to lunch after mass and most of all go shopping at Macy's with her friend Ramona. Over the years Aurora traveled to Hawaii, Cancun, Brazil, the Mexican Riviera and in later years was elated to have the opportunity to visit the land of her birth, Michoacan, Mexico.
Aurora is preceded in death by her parents Rosario Clemente Ortiz and Alfredo Ortiz Camacho, brothers Ruben Ortiz, David Ortiz, sister Eloisa Hernandez. She is survived by her husband and life partner Dionicio Hernandez, sister Maria del Carmen Ortiz, brothers Alberto Ortiz Camacho (Ofelia), Ezequiel Ortiz (Fabiola), daughters Dr. Maria M. Hernandez (Veronica), Rosemary Hernandez, Leticia Perez (Gilbert), Christina Ehrman (Kenneth), nephew Raul Alcazar (Wendy), grandchildren Christina Perez (Enrique) Ilene Trejo, Desiree Perez, Ruben Trejo Jr., Brandon Perez, Christopher Ehrman, Madison Hernandez, 5 great grandchildren in addition to many other nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Warren Banta, the staff at Buenavista Hospice, nephew Raul Alcazar and granddaughter Ilene Trejo and all others who cared for her in her last months and days of life.
Visitation will be held from 4:00p.m. to 10:00p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel 629 South A Street in Oxnard, CA. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00a.m. on Saturday March 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 500 North Juanita Avenue in Oxnard, CA. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery 2370 North H Street in Oxnard, CA.
The family requests donations be made to the or a in lieu of flowers.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020