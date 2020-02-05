|
|
Aurora (Laura) Zavala Alvarez
Sunrise 9/15/1925 - Sunset 2/3/2020
Aurora was born in Ventura, CA., and passed away peacefully at home in Oxnard CA. surrounded by her family. She was 94 years old.
She spent most of her life working in or for her church in Soledad, Salinas and Oxnard CA.
She was a loving and devoted mother to her family and opened her heart and home to anyone in need. She enjoyed gardening and cooking for anyone who came to her door.
She is survived by one sister, Eleanor Zavala of Oxnard, 8 children, Robert (Stella) Balades, Anna (Rudy)Corona, Steven (Linda) Balades, Patricia Castillo, Michael (Joannah)Barajas, Irma (John) Yaroslaski, Hector Alvarez, and Salvador Alvarez, 39 grandchildren 63 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her sons, David Balades, Raymond Balades, Angel Barajas, and Peter Alvarez
Services will be held at Perez Family Funeral Home. Thursday and Friday 2/13-14/2020
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020