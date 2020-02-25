|
Babette H. Brennan
April 23, 1939 - February 9, 2020
Babette "Babs" Brennan passed away on February 9 at her son's home in Santa Maria, CA. She was born in Boston, MA to Augusta and Melvin Hanauer. She attended Boston University and graduated with a BFA. She married William P. Brennan, Jr., in 1961 and they moved to California in 1966, settling in Oxnard in 1968. Babs has lived in Ventura since 1999. Babs was a substitute teacher for over 30 years and also taught ballet for many years. She loved singing in church choirs and was a current member of St. Paul's in Ventura. She also loved doing crossword puzzles, watching "Jeopardy" and she never forgot a birthday.
Babs was a lifelong performer who loved dance and theater. She was in many Cabrillo Music Theater productions and was a supporter of State Street Ballet. She and her daughter enjoyed attending musicals together.
She is survived by her daughter Kathryn and husband Jeff, her son William and wife Jet, and three grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held. She is also survived by her sweet dog Perry. She was predeceased by her "honey" Bill and her beloved son Richard.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020