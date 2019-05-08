|
Barb Swanson
Thousand Oaks - Barb Swanson went to be with the Lord May 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Barb was born June 22, 1958 in Chicago IL and moved to Thousand Oaks CA in 1975. She was employed with Los Robles Hospital for 29 years as a cook/sous chef. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family including trips to Vegas to see her son Taylor, watching her grandchildren play sports and enjoying concerts and dinners with her husband George. She also enjoyed having all her family and friends come visit her.
Barb is survived by her husband and soul mate, George; children, Taylor, Tonya and Dalton; grandchildren, McKenzie, RJ and Isabella; brothers, Doug and Keg; sister, Julie; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Bernard; mother, Dolores; and brother, Dave.
A Celebration of Life and interment will be held on Fri, May 10th at 2pm at the Chapel of the Hills at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park: 2052 Howard Rd in Camarillo with reception to follow at Sunset Terrace Restaurant: 235 N Moorpark Rd in Thousand Oaks.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 8, 2019