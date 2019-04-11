|
|
Barbara A. Bonham
Ventura, CA
Barbara A. Bonham, 89, passed away April 5, 2019. She was born in Randolph, Vt. to George and Lula (Flint) Allen, both deceased, as is her brother Wayne and nieces Suzanne (Allen) Sharrow and Shirley (Allen) Gaboriault.
Barbara attended Randolph Elementary and High School, graduating in 1947, and graduated from Boston University in 1951.
She married Ralph Hall in 1951, who was in the Air Force, and moved to Washington, D.C. where she worked as a secretary to the Dean of Engineering and Architecture at Catholic University. After transferring to Anchorage, Alaska she served as secretary to a general on Elmendorf AFB from 1952 to 1954. Another transfer took them to D.C., where Barbara became secretary to the head of the English Dept. at Catholic University. Due to a family emergency, they returned to Randolph where Barbara worked for Jack Drysdale at the White River Valley Herald.
Their next move took them to North Bennington, Vt. where she was secretary to H.J. Wallace, President of the former Ben-Mont Paper Company until 1960 when they adopted two daughters, Nancy and Cynthia, ages 3 and 4, at which time she became a stay-at-home Mom until they started school and worked as a part time secretary to Tom Steffen at the Bennington 2nd Congregational Church and then later became divorced in 1967.
In 1968, the girls and Barbara moved to Ventura, CA, and was employed by the Social Security Dept. at County General Hospital.
Thanks to longtime family friends, Barbara, George and Kim Baird, who introduced Barbara to Dair Bonham on 4/17/69, they all had a wonderful life with their dance group, traveling throughout the west and trips across country. Dair passed on 5/7/1988.
Since then, Barbara has gone on holiday cruises with her former college roommate, Janet Gill, who lives in North Carolina. Her travels took her east to see family and attend high school and college reunions at least every 5 years.
Barbara is survived by her daughters Nancy Thomas, of Newport, N.H., and Cynthia Lesher, of Grants Pass, Or. Grandchildren are Reilous Weaver, Jeremy Weaver, and Albert Thomas and Alicia Thomas; great-grandchildren are Ella and Luke Weaver of Lakewood, Co. and Bella and Hannah Weaver of Grants Pass, Or., a niece, Sandra Tabor of Glen Burnie, Md., grandniece, Tammy Sharrow of Proctorsville, Vt., as well as cousins, Bud Thomas of Woodbury, Conn., and Marjorie Johnson of Englewood, Fla. and Randolph, Vt., besides other cousins throughout Vermont.
A celebration service of Barbara's life will be held on Saturday, April 13, at 2:00 p.m. at Church of the Foothills, 6279 Foothill Rd., Ventura, CA, reception to follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to The .
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 11, 2019